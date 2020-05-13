San Antonio (TX) Firefighters Rescue Elderly Man from Burning Home

Firefighters made an aggressive search to rescue an elderly man from a burning house, reports News4SA.

San Antonio Fire Department Chief Charles Hood said that when firefighters arrived, there was heavy fire to the back of the structure and were alerted that someone was trapped inside.

Firefighters immediately made the decision to search the burning house and were able to pull an 86-year-old man out of the structure.

The man was unconscious and badly burned, but was breathing on his own.

