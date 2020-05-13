Hundred-Year-Old South Brunswick (NJ) Home Damaged in Fire

A hundred-year-old home suffered extensive damaged and is now uninhabitable, reports centraljersey.com.

Patrol officers arrived and confirmed a working structure fire with all occupants out of the house, according to information provided by the South Brunswick Police Department.

Sixty firefighters from Monmouth Junction, Kendall Park, Kingston, Jamesburg, Plainsboro and North Brunswick responded to fight the fire, according to the statement. Firefighters from Franklin Park, Brookview, Griggstown and Montgomery covered South Brunswick fire stations during the fire.