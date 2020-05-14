Webcast: Dave Downey on Fire Service Leadership

Join us for a Webcast with retired Miami-Dade (FL) Fire Chief Dave Downey on what it takes to lead in today’s fire service.

This webcast, geared toward company officers as well as chief officers, addresses the importance of becoming a student of leadership, continually developing techniques to lead the men and women in our fire service. Topics covered include how leaders’ intentions and actions define them, situational awareness in the critical decision-making process, and rules.

RELATED LEADERSHIP ARTICLES

Words of Wisdom for the New Company Officer

Quick Drills for the Chief Officer

The First Hundred Days: A Guide for New Chief Officers

Company Officers, It’s All About You!