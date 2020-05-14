Massive Five-Alarm Fire Destroys Vacant Norton (MA) Fabric Mill

Courtesy of CBS Boston

Firefighters from multiple area departments battled a five-alarm fire at a Norton fabric mill late into the night, according to a report from ABC affiliate WHDH.

The nearly 100,000-square-foot building, located on Barrows Street, caught fire at about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. As of 11 p.m., crews were still at the scene.

There were no immediate reports of any injuries.First responders urged anyone traveling in or near the area to use alternative routes.

Empty hydrants forced firefighters to run hoses from a nearby neighborhood and pump river water to the scene.

One firefighter was evaluated by paramedics and is said to be in good condition.

@newzguy27Marc: Norton MA, 5th alarm fire 138 Barrows Street Large Old factory building. Many depts. mutual aid. pic.twitter.com/dqPgmbAd5K — DAMIAN DRELLA (@ENG1SFD) May 13, 2020

