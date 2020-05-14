Rochester (NY) Firefighters Tackle Two Fires

Photo courtesy Rochester Fire Department

Two back-to-back overnight fires kept Rochester (NY) firefighters busy.

The Rochester Fire Department responded to a two-alarm fire on Augustine Street and Burke Terrace. This fire occurred around 1:15 a.m., according to WHAM 13. An Alertpage Twitter post and report from WHEC 10 indicated crews initially had reports of people trapped, but there were no injuries.

Firefighters were then called to a second fire at a boarded-up home in the 200 block of Hollenbeck Street, WHAM reported, that resulted in a roof collapse.

