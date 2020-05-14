Training Minutes Revisited: Roof Hand Tools

Fire Engineering/YouTube

In this Training Minutes video, Mike Ciampo discusses using various hand tools in roof ventilation operations.

These videos are for training demonstration purposes only. When you perform these techniques at emergency scenes and evolutions, be sure to wear full PPE and adhere to your agency’s procedures and policies. This video originally ran on the Fire Engineering site in 2008.

