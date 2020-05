A woman died in a house fire, unable to escape as firefighters tried to rescue her, reports Baltimore Sun.

11:36am @AACoFD dispatched for a Single Family Dwelling with fire showing from the 2nd floor. 1500 block of Fairview Beach Road, Pasadena. Working Fire Dispatch Requested. 38 firefighters on location with fire showing upon arrival. One person inside the home. pic.twitter.com/bEx1zbBvnk — Anne Arundel County Fire Department (@AACoFD) May 14, 2020

Considering the home’s position, fire boats from the Baltimore City Fire Department were summoned. The boats are equipped to draw water from creek, in case firefighters don’t have access to water from land.

