Saddle Fire Nears 70% Containment

Firefighters are making progress against the Saddle Fire near Midway and nearby residents have been allowed to return home, reports The Salt Lake Tribune.

The fire was estimated at 70% containment. The suspected arson fire was first reported at 5-10 acres, but high winds drove it to hundreds of acres, and nine houses near the fire were evacuated.

Firefighters expect to be able to dial back resources being used to fight the fire by Friday morning.

