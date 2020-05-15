Firefighters Battle Four-Alarm Bayonne (NJ) Fire

NJ.com/YouTube

Bayonne (NJ) firefighters battled a fire Thursday in an attached home that went to four alarms, according to news reports.

The fire occurred at around 1 p.m. on Kennedy Boulevard near Andrew Street in an home attached on one side to another structure and separated only by a narrow alley on the other, according to NJ.com.

Bayonne and Jersey City firefighters fought the fire for about three hours, the report indicated. Video from the scene shows large plumes of smoke over the city with tower ladders working; significant fire is venting from the structure.

According to a report from the Daily Voice, no injuries were immediately reported.

Incident report by Ron Jeffers Flames tore through two occupied and attached three-and-a-half-story wood-frame dwelling on Kennedy Boulevard in Bayonne (NJ) on May 14, 2020. The stubborn fire took several hours to extinguish. The alarm was sounded shortly before 1 p.m. for 482 Kennedy Boulevard. Firefighters found a fire on the second-floor that they began to knock down; however, flames were extending up the walls into the third floor and roof area. Fire also spread the attached dwelling on the “B” side. A total of four alarms were transmitted, which brought all of Bayonne’s fire companies and several from Jersey City to the scene to battle the flames. During the fire, low-banking smoke also covered the boulevard, obscuring the view of the burning buildings and fire apparatus. There were heavy flames venting out of the windows in the rear of the building. Due to the dangerous conditions, firefighters operated from the exterior using numerous handlines and two tower ladders. A partial roof collapse occurred during the blaze. The fire was brought under control at 4 p.m., but fire companies remained on the scene to extinguish pockets of fire. Red Cross representatives were on the scene to help displaced residents. In addition, fire investigators from the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Officer were present to conduct an investigation.

Updated video footage of the 4 alarm 🚨 fire at 482 Kennedy Boulevard taken a few minutes ago . Please avoid the area , bless all those involved . pic.twitter.com/AenRol8O8W — Bayonne-Alerts-and whats-happenning-now🇺🇸😀☘️ (@BayonneAnd) May 14, 2020

