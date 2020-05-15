Podcast: Talking Trucks & Equipment

In this episode of Talking Trucks & Equipment, Fire Apparatus & Emergency Equipment Editor Chris Mc Loone talks with Ricky Riley about the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on his fire apparatus fleet, how his department has kept apparatus orders in process moving, and some of the rigs his department has in the pipeline.

