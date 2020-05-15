Rosenbauer America Donates 24,000 KN95 Facemasks to Thank First Responders

Lyons, SD; Wyoming, MN; Fremont, NE (May 14, 2020) – Rosenbauer America is donating 24,000 KN95 facemasks to first responders as a thank you for their dedication through the COVID-19 pandemic. The facemasks will be distributed to fire departments across the United States and Canada.

“Our communities rely on first responders answering calls for service; we need to protect their health and safety,” said John Slawson, Chairman and CEO of Rosenbauer America. “COVID-19 is personal; the virus literally follows responders home, subsequently, threatening the family members of our first responders with infection. Never before have our first responders been so concerned that they have chosen to self-isolate away from their families.”

Rosenbauer’s partner network has been surveying fire departments to determine where this donation can fill gaps in KN95 supplies. “In early March our network partners were going on product demo calls to fire departments; their focus has transitioned to that of ally against COVID-19,” said Slawson. “More than 40% of fire departments lack adequate PPE according to industry experts. We wanted to help in whatever way we could to keep our first responders safe. We are all in this together; we are an ecosystem, and we must continue to be vigilant and support our first responders.”

In addition to helping protect our first responders, Rosenbauer’s purchase of the 24,000 masks is helping the Johnny Mac Soldiers Fund with 100% of the purchase price donated to the charity. Established in 2014, the Johnny Mac Soldiers Fund is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to honoring military service and sacrifice by providing college scholarships to veterans and military family members, especially to children of our nation’s fallen or disabled. The fund is inspired by Colonel John “Johnny Mac” McHugh, KIA in Kabul, Afghanistan, on May 18, 2010. To date, Johnny Mac Soldiers Fund has awarded over $16 million in college scholarships and education programs, funding over 2,000 students. To learn more or to support the mission of Johnny Mac Soldiers Fund, visit www.JohnnyMac.org.

Rosenbauer has become the world’s leading manufacturer of firefighting vehicles and equipment. In North America, Rosenbauer incorporates the international strength and innovation of a global company with top American manufacturing firms. For more information about Rosenbauer America, please visit the company’s website at www.rosenbaueramerica.com. For information on how your department may obtain N95 face masks, please contact your local Rosenbauer America dealer.