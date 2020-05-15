Helicopter Used to Rescue Hiker Bitten by Rattlesnake in AZ

Rescue teams have safely extracted the hiker bit by a rattlesnake off South Mountain. The experienced hiker was near the top of the trail when he was bit by the snake-He was transported to the hospital for further care-Please be mindful that rattlesnakes are very active right now pic.twitter.com/HeNuOp7vuE — Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) May 15, 2020

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities used a Phoenix Police Department helicopter to rescue a man bit by a rattlesnake while hiking on South Mountain in the city’s mountain preserve Friday.

Fire Capt. Rob McDade said the helicopter was used because the man was near the top of the mountain and because it was imperative to get him to a hospital for treatment as soon as possible.

The man had called 911 after being bit and reported he felt dizzy and lightheaded, said McDade, a Fire Department spokesman.

A rescue team first hiked to the scene and then the police helicopter inserted an aircraft rescue technician before hoisting the hiker off the mountain, McDade said.

The man was flown to a landing zone and then transported to a hospital, McDade.

He said the Phoenix area is now in a time of year when rattlesnakes are very active and that hikers and others should use caution while on trails and other park areas.

