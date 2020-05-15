Photos: Firefighters Battle Strip Mall Fire in L.A.’s Koreatown

Photos and information by Martin Nate Rawner

On May 15, 2020, City of Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) Engine 6, first on scene near the intersection of 3rd Street & Vermont Avenue, reported smoke showing from a one- and two-story strip mall that had previously burned, though only in part.

LAFD firefighters quickly stretched lines, protecting the exposure, which was the rest of the strip mall to the north. Due to building being unstable with serious previous damage, the main bulk of fire was knocked down with four ladder pipes.

The main bulk of fire was knocked down in an hour’s time. There were no reported injuries. The cause of the midnight Major Emergency Koreatown blaze is under investigation.

The previous fire that gutted both floors happened two months ago, destroying a Korean market, a restaurant, and a bank.

More: http://www.lafirefighter.com/

