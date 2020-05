Naperville firefighters performed two water rescues within minutes, reports The Chicago Daily Herald.

Two people were pulled safety from the DuPage River by swift water technicians and firefighters.

A firefighter was able to dive into the river and pull the person who had been seen sinking safely from the water.

RELATED

Fundamentals of Open Water Rescue

Athens (AL) Firefighters Honored for Water Rescue

Hampton (VA) Firefighters Make Water Rescue to Save Man in Sinking Car