No Serious Injuries as Seaplane Flips in Alabama Lake

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — A seaplane crashed and flipped upside down in a northeast Alabama lake but no one was seriously hurt, authorities said Saturday.

The crash happened Friday night in Lake Guntersville, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) southeast of Huntsville.

“The pilot tried to land there … and as he’s coming in for a landing, something happened and the plane flipped in, end over end, as he touched down in the water,” said Jeff Reaves, senior trooper with the Marine Patrol Division of the Alabama State Troopers.

He said the seaplane’s two occupants were able to swim out from under the overturned aircraft, AL.com reported. The two were then helped out of the water by the Guntersville Rescue Squad, Reaves said.

“The pilot was more upset than anything at what had happened and concerned with his passenger,” said Reaves, who spoke to the man after the rescue.

Firefighter Justin Harper of the Guntersville Fire Department said the pilot and passenger had minor scrapes and bruises and did not seek medical aid.

Reaves said it is not unusual for planes to land on the lake.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating. There was no immediate word on what caused the accident.