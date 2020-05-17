Biloxi (MS) Firefighter Grateful for Rescue

Biloxi firefighter Scott Hoverman said he was at the wrong place at the wrong time during a fire, reports WLOX.

Hoverman couldn’t get the door open on his truck and burned his hand as he tried to open the door. Just when things looked most dire, a veteran leader in the department stepped up.

Battalion Chief Jim Davis actually transported Hoverman to the hospital. As the adrenaline wore off, the gratitude set in.

RELATED

Halifax County (VA) Firefighter Rescues Own Mother

Indianapolis Firefighter Rescued After Being Swept Away by Floodwaters