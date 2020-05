A massive fire at a South Padre Island condominium that left many stranded during a severe thunderstorm is now under investigation, reports ValleyCentral.com.

Fire officials said the fire started on the east side of the condos, quickly spreading across the entire building.

Initial reports from the National Weather Service said lightning could have caused the fire but others said it seemed to be an electrical issue.

