FDNY Responds to Fatal Department Store Fire in Harlem

A fire that killed a 57-year-old Queens man then engulfed a store in Harlem Sunday night, according to a report from the New York Post.

The flames began at 7:35 p.m. in a two-story building on West 125th Street near Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard, which was occupied by Lazarus, a children’s clothing store.

FDNY members continue to operate on scene of a 3-alarm fire at 158 West 125th Street in Manhattan. pic.twitter.com/8TGmETF0Tc — FDNY (@FDNY) May 18, 2020

The Fire Department of New York (FDNY) said that there were no immediate reports of injuries in that fire, which hours later was still not under control.

Earlier on Sunday, the FDNY responded to a house fire in East Elmhurst just after 1 p.m. on 96th Street near 24th Avenue.

