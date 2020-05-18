Photos: Firefighters Respond to Huge Hackensack (NJ) Fire

Photos and info courtesy of Tony Greco

Hackensack (NJ) firefighters and mutual aid units responded Saturday to a four-alarm structure fire.

The Hackensack PIO noted on Twitter that companies were met with heavy smoke and fire on arrival at 227 Main St. There was a gas line rupture during the incident along with a roof collapse.

One firefighter was reportedly injured and the fire is under investigation. The Hackensack Fire Department was responding to two other calls when this call came in.

MORE TONY GRECO

Photos: Fire Crews Control Teaneck (NJ) Dwelling Fire

Photos: Hackensack (NJ) Firefighters Respond to Multi-Vehicle Fire

Firefighters Control Waldwick (NJ) Dwelling Fire

Firefighters Respond to Irvington (NJ) Structure Fire