Hundreds Evacuated as Wildfire Threatens Homes Near Phoenix

Our crews are providing support to @azstateforestry with structural protection in the town of Cave Creek. #EastDesertFire pic.twitter.com/ZnoKQg24zh — Daisy Mtn Fire & Medical (@DaisyMtnFire) May 18, 2020

PHOENIX (AP) — A brush fire that quickly spread to span about 2.3 square miles (6 square kilometers) in the desert hills north of Phoenix early Monday was threatening the town of Cave Creek.

The fire came within about 100 yards (91 meters) of houses and forced the evacuation of as many as 150 homes, according to the Daisy Mountain Fire & Medical Department.

Hot and windy weather were posing challenges to containment of the wildfire, Fire Chief Brian Tobin said.

About 400 firefighters were trying to put out the blaze. No homes had burned as of Monday morning, azfamily.com reported.

