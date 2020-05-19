USFA: COVID-19 Cost Recovery for Fire and EMS Departments

(United States Fire Administration)

There are two ways through which your agency can obtain fiscal support: the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Public Assistance Grant Program and the Paycheck Protection Program.

FEMA Public Assistance Grant Program

A prominent way your department can obtain fiscal support is through the FEMA Public Assistance Grant Program. FEMA has implemented a streamlined project application process for COVID-19 cost recovery. This process eases the burden for organizations providing services during this crisis. Supporting documentation is still required.

How to submit an application

Download public assistance application

Complete and submit this project application online in the FEMA Public Assistance Grants Portal. FEMA will not accept paper submissions of this project application. The application is being provided to applicants and recipients in paper form here to provide guidance on what information FEMA will require from applicants if they seek reimbursement for COVID-19 related activities.

Please refer to the FEMA Public Assistance Program and Policy Guide for detailed guidance on eligibility, cost reimbursement and documentation requirements.

Paycheck Protection Program

The Paycheck Protection Program was created by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act). It is a loan program administered by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) to incentivize small businesses to keep workers on the payroll.

The SBA will forgive loans under this program if certain conditions are met. Private for-profit companies and private non-profit EMS agencies (including tribal ambulance services) are eligible. The maximum amount available to borrow under this program is 2.5 times average total monthly payroll costs, not to exceed $10 million.

The U.S. Fire Administration is committed to supporting community fire and EMS during this significant event. Please visit our COVID-19 resource page for updates.