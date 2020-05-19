Firefighting, News

Two Chicago (IL) Firefighters Hurt Fighting Extra-Alarm Fire in Multistory Building

Two Chicago (IL) Fire Department firefighters were hurt, though not seriously, while battling an extra-alarm fire in the Chatham neighborhood Tuesday morning, according to a report from ABC7.

The fire was coming from a multistory building at 79th Street and Vincennes Avenue with a first-floor grocery store with residences above.

Flames could be seen coming through the roof of the building and the fire was raised to a 3-11. The fire has extended to a neighboring building.

Thumbnail photo courtesy of Chicago Fire Media.

RELATED

Wind-Driven Structure Fires: Adjusting Tactics and Strategies

Mayday Monday: Residential Tactics at Commercial Fires

Early Fireground Decisions Determine Operational Success

More