Two Chicago (IL) Firefighters Hurt Fighting Extra-Alarm Fire in Multistory Building

Two Chicago (IL) Fire Department firefighters were hurt, though not seriously, while battling an extra-alarm fire in the Chatham neighborhood Tuesday morning, according to a report from ABC7.

The fire was coming from a multistory building at 79th Street and Vincennes Avenue with a first-floor grocery store with residences above.

Extreme smoke conditions. Two fire fighters injured. Not serious pic.twitter.com/xvjvMJLRWl — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) May 19, 2020

Flames could be seen coming through the roof of the building and the fire was raised to a 3-11. The fire has extended to a neighboring building.

Good progress on 3 11 on Vincennes. Fire began in store on first floor heavy bars slowed original entry by CFD. EMS plan 1 still in place as precaution. As well as level 1 hazmat response pic.twitter.com/akeTnhLHI8 — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) May 19, 2020

Thumbnail photo courtesy of Chicago Fire Media.

