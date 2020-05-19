Two Firefighters Injured in Flashover at IN Fire

Two firefighters were injured during a dynamic fire event while they were battling a restaurant fire Saturday evening in Indiana, according to news reports.

The News Sun reported that two firefighters were working their way through the attic space of the Beauty and the Bull restaurant when the fire flashed over, cutting off their escape.

The two transmitted a Mayday, and Topeka Fire Chief Stewart Bender told the trapped members to start hitting the ceiling, the report said. Firefighters operating below in the restaurant were able to pinpoint where their trapped colleagues were by the pounding on the ceiling, and cut a hole in the ceiling to rescue them.

One member was seriously injured with second- and third-degree burns to his hands, and was transported to an Indianapolis hospital.

