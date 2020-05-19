Photos: Firefighters Respond to Raging Fire at West Hempstead (NY) Florist

All photos by FirstOnScenePhotos

The Franklin Square and Munson Fire (NY) Departments battled a raging fire in a commercial florist shop on Hempstead Turnpike near Munson Avenue in West Hemsptead, New York, early Sunday morning, May 17, 2020.

Heavy smoke and flames were visible in the distance while units responded into the scene.

Handlines were immediately stretched to knock down the fire which involved the building, an adjacent shed, and several vehicles.

Mutual aid companies from at least five surrounding communities assisted at the scene.

A preliminary finding by fire marshals stated arson might be a possible cause as several other smaller fires were reported in the area in the hours prior to the blaze.

More: firstonscenephotos.com

