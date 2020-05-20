Humpday Hangouts

Humpday Hangout: The PIO and Getting the Word Out

Live event on 5/20/2020 at 1300hrs. Use #FETalk on Twitter.
Fire Engineering/YouTube

On today’s Humpday Hangout, Chief Rick Lasky and Terry McGrath meet with some of the country’s best public information offiers (PIO) and talk about getting the word out in your community.

Guests:

Captain Rob Reardon, Duxbury (MA) Fire Department

Captain Thanh Nguyen, Orange County (CA) Fire Authority

RELATED FIREFIGHTER TRAINING

The Value of a Public Information Officer

Public Information Officers: Are We “Accidentally” Sending the Wrong Message?

The Public Information Officer: A Multifaceted Role

ALSO

Humpday Hangout: All Things Dispatch

Humpday Hangout: Leadership and Crisis

Humpday Hangout: Fire Attack

Humpday Hangout: Interview with Mike Dugan

Humpday Hangout: When Severe Weather Hits Home

More