Humpday Hangout: The PIO and Getting the Word Out

On today’s Humpday Hangout, Chief Rick Lasky and Terry McGrath meet with some of the country’s best public information offiers (PIO) and talk about getting the word out in your community.
Guests:
Captain Rob Reardon, Duxbury (MA) Fire Department
Captain Thanh Nguyen, Orange County (CA) Fire Authority
