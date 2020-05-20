FieldMed Announces Partnership with Caldwell County Emergency Management Services to Enhance Community Health Program

FieldMed, an intelligent and cloud-based community health software platform, announced its new partnership with Caldwell County Emergency Management Services in North Carolina. Through the partnership, FieldMed will provide Caldwell County EMS dedicated community health software which provides paramedics with accurate and HIPAA-compliant data capture capabilities for patients in the community health program. In addition, Caldwell County EMS will be able to utilize FieldMed’s new telehealth and in-home COVID-19 screening capabilities to connect patients directly with providers, reducing hospital transportation and risk of exposure.

Caldwell County EMS founded their community health program in February of this year to close the gap between 911 emergency response and home healthcare. By utilizing a team of certified paramedics, community health programs are able to facilitate a non-emergent response and treatment plan to ultimately reduce lost hours and resources for paramedics, city departments and hospital emergency rooms. With the addition of FieldMed’s software, Caldwell County’s community health program will be able to now track unique variables, like food and shelter needs or environmental risks, along with historical patient data trends to improve care and treatment.

“Now more than ever, our community health program is vital as we continue to treat patients in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Sergeant Jason Powell, Caldwell County paramedic. “These programs prevent unnecessary hospital visits, freeing up those resources for true emergencies, and provide real-time treatment directly in patients’ homes. With FieldMed’s intelligent software, our paramedics will be able to support their patients better than ever before through not only their data capture capabilities, but also with their new telehealth and in-home COVID-19 screening offerings.”

Daniel Dura, founder and chief executive officer at FieldMed, added: “We are looking forward to partnering with Caldwell County to support its community health program. At FieldMed, we are committed to developing revolutionary healthcare solutions that not only improve paramedics’ workflow but also enhance patient outcomes, especially during these uncertain times.”

Caldwell County EMS will begin utilizing FieldMed’s software this month. To learn more about FieldMed, visit fieldmed.com or contact [email protected].