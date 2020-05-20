Mother, Three-Year-Old Daughter Killed in KY House Fire

According to a report from WKRN, 30-year-old Kristina Pyszka and her three-year-old daughter died in a fire at their home in Greenville Tuesday morning. Kentucky State Police are currently investigating the incident.

Pyszka and her daughter were inside their home on Wilson Street when the fire broke out around 5 a.m. Pyszka was pronounced dead on the scene. Her daughter was transported to a local hospital, where she passed away.

The cause remains under investigation, although state police said no foul play was suspected.

