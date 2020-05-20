Podcast: Women in Fire: EMS Week

In celebration of EMS Week, Women in Fire will be talking to several amazing guests about their roles in EMS. Host Lisa Baker leads the discussion with the following guest speakers:

Ann Burrell, Firefighter Paramedic, Blue Ash Fire Department

Kim Phillips, District Chief, Houston Fire Department

Tina Takahashi, Lieutenant/EMS Coordinator, Westminster Fire Department

Shannon Teamer, Battalion Chief, Orange County Fire Department

Chris Lewis, EMS Captain, Los Angeles City Fire Department

