Podcast: Women in Fire: EMS Week

In celebration of EMS Week, Women in Fire will be talking to several amazing guests about their roles in EMS. Host Lisa Baker leads the discussion with the following guest speakers:
Ann Burrell, Firefighter Paramedic, Blue Ash Fire Department
Kim Phillips, District Chief, Houston Fire Department
Tina Takahashi, Lieutenant/EMS Coordinator, Westminster Fire Department
Shannon Teamer, Battalion Chief, Orange County Fire Department
Chris Lewis, EMS Captain, Los Angeles City Fire Department
More: https://www.womeninfire.org/
The best way to keep up with Fire Engineering? Get our regular e-Newsletter: www.fireengineering.com/enewsletter.
Listen in the player above. Also, get every episode by subscribing to the Fire Engineering podcast using your favorite podcast app.
ALSO
Podcast: Women in Fire: Response to the Coronavirus Pandemic
Podcast: Women in Fire Leadership Conference Preview