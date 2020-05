An explosive fire destroyed a downtown Roundup cafe and injured a firefighter, reports Billings Gazette.

The fire engulfed the cafe quickly, and firefighters were unable to get to parts of the fire. Firefighters used construction equipment from KLE Construction, who were working nearby, to tear down the building in order to access all of the fire and protect surrounding buildings, said Musselshell County Sheriff Shawn Lesnik.

