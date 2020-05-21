One Firefighter Injured at Two-Alarm Structure Fire in Dallas (TX)

One Dallas (TX) Fire Rescue (DFR) firefighter suffered a minor burn injury after DFR crews responded to a two-alarm fire at a vacant commercial building at around 11:00 p.m. Wednesday night, according to a report from CBS affiliate DFW 21. The member was taken to a local hospital to be checked out and is expected to recover.

Dozens of firefighters worked to put out the flames. Firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the one-story building. The fire quickly spread and sent flames shooting from the roof.

No one else at the site was injured. Investigators are still working on discovering the cause of the fire.

