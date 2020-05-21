Podcast: Buildingsonfire: Taking It to the Streets

Chris Naum looks at the impact of building construction and preincident intelligence on firefighting. In this episode, Chris offers insights on firefighting concerns for Mega Mansions and large area homes.

