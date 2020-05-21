Training Minutes Revisited: Fire Wrapping and Sweeping

In this Training Minutes video, Ray McCormack discusses how to deal with the situation of fire wrapping around a nozzle team and the proper technique for using a stream to sweep debris from a room.
These videos are for training demonstration purposes only. When you perform these techniques at emergency scenes and evolutions, be sure to wear full PPE and adhere to your agency’s procedures and policies. This video originally ran on the Fire Engineering site in 2008.
