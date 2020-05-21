Ocala (FL) Firefighters Extricate Patient from Rollover Accident

By Ashley Lopez

Ocala (FL) Fire Rescue (OFR) responded to reports of a motor vehicle accident near the intersection of SE 30th Avenue and Maricamp Road, at 3:34 p.m. on May 20. OFR Engine 2, Rescue 2, Tower 1, Battalion Chief 11, and a Safety Officer were dispatched to the call.

Crews arrived at the scene to find a motor vehicle accident involving two vehicles—a silver convertible and a blue compact SUV. Each vehicle had one occupant inside. The silver vehicle was upright, with noticeable rear damage. The blue SUV laid on its passenger’s side.

The driver of the SUV needed extrication. Crews proceeded to stabilize the SUV to remove the front windshield and gain access to the patient. The driver was extricated and transported to Ocala Regional Medical Center.

The driver of the silver convertible had no injuries to report.

Marion County Fire Rescue and the Ocala Police Department also responded.

Ashely Lopez is the public information officer for Ocala (FL) Fire Rescue.

