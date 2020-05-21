REV Fire Group Announces Two Senior Appointments

Joseph Belle left) and Daniel Blatt (right).

Milwaukee, WI—REV Fire Group, manufacturer of fire apparatus brands including E-ONE, KME, Ferrara and Spartan Emergency Response, announces two senior-level appointments. In a dual role, Joseph (Joey) Belle is joining REV Fire Group as vice president of operations overseeing operational excellence across all REV Fire facilities and undertaking day-to-day leadership of the E-ONE business as vice president and general manager. Daniel (Dan) Blatt, vice president and general manager of REV Group’s recently divested commercial shuttle business in Imlay City, Michigan, was appointed VP/GM of the Spartan Fire operations in Charlotte, Michigan, reporting to Amanda Van Duyn, vice president and general manager of the Spartan fire brands. Belle and Van Duyn report to Kent Tyler, REV Fire Group president.

A veteran of fire apparatus manufacturing and seasoned operations leader, Joey has worked with REV Group brands throughout his career including vice president and general manager for Goshen Coach, vice president of operations for Capacity Trucks, and as director of operations and scheduling for E-ONE. Prior to his return to REV Fire Group, Joey was senior director of operation and continuous improvement at TICO.

“Joey is well-regarded in the specialty vehicle industry for delivering the highest standards of quality and service. His extensive manufacturing background and strong operations leadership are great assets for E-ONE, especially during this time of expansion” said Tyler. “We are excited to welcome Joey back to REV Fire Group and to E-ONE.”

A graduate of the College of Central Florida, Joey continued his operations specialization earning numerous training certificates in lean manufacturing and 5S. Joey is also a trained firefighter and EMT rescuer.

Following REV Group’s divesture of the shuttle bus business in May, Dan transitioned on May 18th to oversee the Spartan Emergency Response team in Charlotte, Michigan. Dan brings over 30 years’ experience in operations and P&L management in manufacturing and industrial environments.

“From his time at Imlay City and previous positions, Dan has a proven track record for operational excellence and transformational change, while achieving exceptional financial results,” said Tyler. “His well-balanced approach toward value creation, customer service, and sales management makes him a great asset for the Spartan Fire team.”

Dan holds a BSBA from Central Michigan University and an MBA from Michigan State along with several Lean and Six Sigma certifications.

For more information, visit https://www.revgroup.com/rev-group-best-fire-truck-manufacturers.