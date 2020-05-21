State Lifts Fire Alert for South Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — The state said Thursday it was lifting a fire danger advisory that covered 15 counties in south Alabama.

Dry conditions and breezy winds prompted the Alabama Forestry Commission to issue the alert last week, but scattered rainfall improved conditions.

Fire crews on Tuesday finally controlled a fire that burned nearly 1,100 acres in Mobile County over six days.

“This wildfire will go down as one of my top 10 most memorable in the 35 years I’ve been fighting forest fires,” incident commander Benji Elmore said in a statement. “Flame heights reached 80 to 100 feet at times, with a high rate of spread and spotting occurring a quarter mile ahead of the flame front.”

South Alabama and the Florida Panhandle remain in a moderate-to-severe drought, forecasters said.