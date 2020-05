Host Dave McGlynn talks with Battalion Chief (ret.) Michael Horst from the Harrisburg (PA) Bureau of Fire about leadership, legacy, training, and much more.

The best way to keep up with Fire Engineering? Get our regular e-Newsletter: www.fireengineering.com/enewsletter.

Listen in the player above. Also, get every episode by subscribing to the Fire Engineering podcast using your favorite podcast app.

ALSO

Podcast: Networking for Success

Podcast: Networking for Success: Jarrod Sergi

Podcast: Networking for Success