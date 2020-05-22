Drawn by Fire: Brotherhood Burning

“Strong minds discuss ideas, average minds discuss events, weak minds discuss people.” ― Socrates

Apparently Socrates was a man of vision to foresee civility’s death by the social media firing squad! We have forgotten how to have a disagreement in this country (and perhaps globally) and how to discuss our differences in a respectful way. Furthermore, if you surround yourself with like-minded people, how will you ever grow as a person? Social Media has made this downward spiral easy with its anonymity and human disconnect. We are better than this. We must be better than this! Respect.

STAY FIRED UP, but keep it civil!

To see more Drawn By Fire cartoons or to purchase prints, go to:

http://artstudioseven.com/page-LE_Prints.htm

MORE BY PAUL COMBS

Drawn by Fire: The Value of Training

Drawn by Fire: Well of Knowledge

Drawn by Fire: Prepared for Battle?

Drawn by Fire: Share It