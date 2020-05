CBS 2/YouTube

A two-alarm fire in Newark, New Jersey, left one person dead and several others injured, according to reports.

The fire occurred around 11 p.m. on Friday, the New York Daily News reported.

According to WNBC, several people were compelled to jump from the fire to escape the flames. Several of the injured were reported to be critical.

