Maine Forest Service Warns of Fire Danger this Weekend

The Maine Forest Service is warning of a high risk of wildfires this weekend.

There has been a spate of forest fires in Maine, and forest rangers have been battling stubborn blazes in Baxter State Park and in Island Falls near May Mountain.

Firefighters and forest rangers are asking people to be considerate this weekend, especially with campfires.

Private campgrounds were allowed to open on Friday in Maine.

The coronavirus pandemic has added a new layer of challenge for firefighters. Changes adopted by fire departments include limits on how many firefighters can ride in a truck.