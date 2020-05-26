Manchester (NH) Firefighter Suffers Cardiac Arrest at Fire

A veteran Manchester (NH) firefighter was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest at the scene of a fire, according to reports.

According to WHDH, firefighters responded Monday morning to a fire at 466 South Beech St., finding flames and heavy smoke coming from a two-story home.

A 23-year department veteran made entry to the home and went into cardiac arrest, the report said. Colleagues performed CPR on the down member, and he was transported and is expected to survive.

Firefighters are more susceptible to cardiovascular events than the average person because of their work environments and exertion levels, as noted by Robert Owens in his article on firefighters and cardiac arrest.

