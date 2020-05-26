Delray Beach (FL) Fire Truck Struck at Scene of Accident

A car struck a Delray Beach (FL) fire apparatus while it was blocking firefighters and medics from oncoming traffic at a crash scene.

The department’s social media reported that firefighters responded to 18 crashes on I-95 during their last shift on Monday, May 25, 2020. During response to an accident that occurred around 6 a.m., Engine 113 was serving as a blocker engine while paramedics were attending to patients injured in a previous crash when the rig was struck. No firefighters were hurt and the car driver’s injuries were minor.

RELATED

Implementing An Blocking Engine Program

Humpday Hangout: Blocking Engines…What Is Stopping You?

Strategies & Tactics for Roadway Incidents

Protecting Firefighters at Roadway Incidents

Highway Incident Safety: The Hits Keep Coming!

Safe Interstate Highway Response