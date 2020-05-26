Firefighters Suffer Heat Exhaustion, Dog Dies at MA House Fire, Collapse

According to a report from CBS affiliate WBZ4, several firefighters suffered heat exhaustion and one dog died after a four-alarm fire caused the front of a house to collapse in Brookfield on Monday afternoon.

Spencer (MA) Fire Department Chief Robert Parsons said Brookfield crews were already responding to a brush fire with all of their equipment, so they sounded a second and third alarm for assistance. The main section of the house completely burned out.

Firefighters arrived on scene at 37 Webber Road to discover flames shooting out of the roof. The house’s occupant was not home when neighbors called in the fire, but a dog in the home died.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

