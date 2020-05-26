Engine Company, Firefighting, News, Structural Firefighting

Firefighters Suffer Heat Exhaustion, Dog Dies at MA House Fire, Collapse

According to a report from CBS affiliate WBZ4, several firefighters suffered heat exhaustion and one dog died after a four-alarm fire caused the front of a house to collapse in Brookfield on Monday afternoon.

Spencer (MA) Fire Department Chief Robert Parsons said Brookfield crews were already responding to a brush fire with all of their equipment, so they sounded a second and third alarm for assistance. The main section of the house completely burned out.

Telegram & Gazette

Firefighters arrived on scene at 37 Webber Road to discover flames shooting out of the roof. The house’s occupant was not home when neighbors called in the fire, but a dog in the home died.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

RELATED

NIST Releases New Report on How Fire Causes Office-Building Floors to Collapse

Mayday! Response at a Detached Garage Fire with Structural Collapse in Virginia

Urban Search and Rescue and Structural Collapse: It’s Everyone’s Job to Know

More