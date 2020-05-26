Drawn by Fire: Self-Served

Paul Combs/Drawn by Fire

I recently attended a conference in Miami (corporate, not fire) where the industry leader/conference sponsor had a signed copy of Adam Steltzner’s The Right Kind of Crazy delivered to the hotel room of every attendee (note: the industry leader signed it, too). Great book with great leadership lessons. However, throughout that week our industry lead went on the contradict every leadership trait he was promoting with his pompous self-serving actions. So, two good things came from that experience: a free leadership book, and a cartoon lampooning the behavior of providing leadership knowledge that you do not follow, or believe you’re above.

STAY FIRED UP, and lead first by example, then by sharing your gained wisdom.

To see more Drawn By Fire cartoons or to purchase prints, go to:

http://artstudioseven.com/page-LE_Prints.htm

MORE BY PAUL COMBS

Drawn by Fire: Brotherhood Burning

Drawn by Fire: The Value of Training

Drawn by Fire: Well of Knowledge

Drawn by Fire: Prepared for Battle?