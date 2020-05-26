Rain, Cooler Weather Helps Slow Colorado Plains Wildfire

KIM, Colo. (AP) — Cooler temperatures and precipitation have helped stop the spread of a lightning-sparked wildfire on Colorado’s southeastern plains, the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control said late Monday.

Rain and hail fell on the Cherry Canyon Fire between Sunday and Monday and cooler temperatures and increased humidity limited fire activity on Monday, allowing crews to increase containment to 70%, division spokesperson Caley Fisher said. The fire has burned about 30 square miles (77.7 square kilometers) of canyon land 10 miles northwest of Kim.

There are few structures that have been threatened but firefighters worked to suppress it to protect grazing land, water and livestock that are vital to the ranching area’s economy.

Another nearby fire has burned 120 acres (48.6 hectares) was fully contained Monday. The cause of the 466 Fire is not known.