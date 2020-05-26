Frontline COVID-19 Nurse Reconnects with FDNY Firefighter

Deirdre Taylor met the FDNY firefighter who saved her from a burning building decades ago, reports CNN.

Taylor is an emergency room nurse who lives in Alexandria, Virginia. Ever since the incident, she wondered what became of the firefighter who saved her, coming up empty when she searched for him online. Ready to spend two months helping in the fight against Covid-19 at NYU Langone Hospital in Brooklyn, Taylor saw this as an opportunity to finally find him.

Thanks to a conversation with a firefighter, Taylor was connected with Eugene Pugliese and the two had a tearful conversation.