Humpday Hangout: IAFC Study, Federal Funding, and Hazard Pay

Live event on 5/27/2020 at 1300hrs.

Use #FETalk on Twitter.

Fire Engineering/YouTube

In this week’s Humpday Hangout, Frank Ricci and P.J. Norwood talk with Gary Ludwig. Gary currently serves as the fire chief of the ISO Class 1 Champaign (IL) Fire Department and currently serves as the President and Chairman of the Board of the International Association of Fire Chiefs (IAFC). He has 42 years of fire, rescue, and EMS experience

They will be cover federal funding, the IAFC study, hazard pay, departments reducing responses to COVID calls, and other topics of the day.

ALSO

Humpday Hangout: Are We Building Teams or Breaking Them?

Humpday Hangout: Construction Accidents and Safety

Humpday Hangout: Radios and Strategic Planning

Humpday Hangout: The CBD Oil Craze