There was a considerable volume of fire when #DCsBravest arrived at Metro Headquarters. Despite these conditions in an 8 story square block building, fire was extinguished in a relatively short time. pic.twitter.com/Fda5ltocBG — DC Fire and EMS #StayHomeDC (@dcfireems) May 27, 2020

Firefighters extinguished a two-alarm fire early today at D.C. Metro Headquarters.

Video from the scene posted to the department’s Twitter account showed huge flames shooting out the top-floor windows of the eight-story, square block building at 600 5th St NW.

In another post, the department Tweeted that there were no reported injuries.

Chief Gregory M. Dean provides an update on the 2-Alarm fire at Metro HQ https://t.co/BYIut7eWev — DC Fire and EMS #StayHomeDC (@dcfireems) May 27, 2020

Photo courtesy DC Fire and EMS

Photo courtesy DC Fire and EMS

Photo courtesy DC Fire and EMS

