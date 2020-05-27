North Plainfield (NJ) House Destroyed and Two Others Damaged in Massive Three-Alarm Fire

A large, three-alarm fire leveled one home under construction and damaged two others in North Plainfield, New Jersey, in Somerset County, according to a report from ABC7. The fire began at around 2:40 a.m. Wednesday at 185 Maple Avenue.

The first home collapsed, and the fire went to three alarms. It took crews 90 minutes to gain control of the fire.

Video from the scene showed massive flames engulfing the home. The flames spread to two other homes.

The wives in both homes were awakened as the fire started and alerted their families in time to get everyone to safety.

One firefighter was hurt and was taken to Somerset Medical Center and treated; there was no immediate word on his condition. No other injuries were reported. The cause is now under investigation.

