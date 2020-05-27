Firefighters Rescue One from New Orleans Dwelling Fire

A woman suffered severe burns after a residential fire earlier this week in New Orleans, Louisiana.

According to a release from the New Orleans (LA) Fire Department (NOFD), on Monday, May 5, 2020, an elderly female was transported after receiving severe burns and suffering smoke inhalation during a residential fire at 2802 Upperline St.

The fire occurred across the street from NOFD’s Engine 38, which enabled firefighters to run across the street and begin searches immediately. After entering the dwelling through a rear room, firefighters found the victim motionless on the floor of a rear bathroom. The victim was removed from the dwelling and firefighters began CPR, and their lifesaving efforts were continued by New Orleans EMS workers during transport.

Six NOFD units brought the fire under control in a matter of minutes, the release said, with firefighters able to contain the fire to the room of origin, a rear bedroom. There were no other injuries and the fire is under investigation.

RELATED FIREFIGHTER TRAINING

Search and Rescue by the Numbers

The 10 Percent Search

The Search Reformation