Coxreels Shipping Program

When you think “highest quality,” “most reliable,” “distinctly versatile,” and “best built American made reels in the industry,” we want you to think “Coxreels.”

Our goal has always been to listen to our customer’s needs and the challenges you face. We listen to your feedback and work tirelessly to deliver the products and services that will help you grow your business.

As a result of your feedback, we launched a shipping program called “Coxreels Ship Ready.”

This is an exciting time and a very important milestone in the continuing growth and success of our organization! Our desire and commitment to provide our customers with the highest level of quality reels is paramount, and just as important, it is our ultimate goal to deliver the reels to our customers as quickly as possible.

With more than 80 SKUs included, Coxreels Ship Ready Program ship all confirmed orders the next business day after you place your order, and if at any time we can ship it the same day, we’ll do our very best to make this happen. The maximum that can be ordered on a purchase order is 10 per SKU per order.

As the industry leader in hose, cord, and cable reels, Coxreels is making a commitment to provide our customers with the ultimate, user-friendly experience as they navigate through the most complete and diverse line of reels and reeling accessories.

For more information on Coxreels and our new Ship Ready program, please visit https://www.coxreels.com/shipready.html